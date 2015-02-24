Harvard University commencement speaker announced as former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick will speak at Harvard University’s 2015 commencement ceremony, the Ivy League university announced Monday.

Patrick, a Democrat, served as Massachusetts governor for two terms, winning elections in 2006 and 2010. He is a graduate of both Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

According to Harvard’s announcement, Patrick was the first member of his family to attend college.

“Deval Patrick is an extraordinarily distinguished alumnus, a deeply dedicated public servant, and an inspiring embodiment of the American dream,” Harvard President Drew Faust said in a university press release. “We greatly look forward to welcoming him home to Harvard on Commencement Day.”

Last year, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg delivered Harvard’s commencement speech.

Patrick is the second Ivy League commencement speaker confirmed so far this year, following the University of Pennsylvania’s announcement of U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power.

