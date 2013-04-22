MASS. GOV: The FBI Has 'Chilling' Video That Puts The Boston Suspect Right At The Scene Of The Attacks

Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick said Sunday that the FBI has described “chilling” video that places 19-year-old Boston bombing suspect Dzhokar Tsarnaev right at the scene of the Boston Marathon explosions on Monday.



The video, Patrick said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” shows Tsarnaev placing a backpack near the scene of the attacks and calmly walking away after the first explosion.

“It does seem to be pretty clear that this suspect took the backpack off, put it down, did not react when the first explosion went off, and then moved away from the backpack in time for the second explosion,” Patrick said. “It’s pretty clear about his involvement and pretty chilling, frankly, as it was described to me.”

Dzhokar Tsarnaev was captured late Friday in Watertown, Mass. His brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan, was previously killed after a shootout with police. The FBI had released photos and video of the suspects on Thursday in an attempt to garner help from the public.

Patrick also confirmed that, following the attacks, Dzhokar Tsarnaev returned to relatively normal activity. Patrick said that on Wednesday, Tsarnaev was back on the campus of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

Watch video of Patrick’s “Meet the Press” appearance below:



