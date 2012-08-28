KIDS, CAREER, CORNER OFFICE: One Of The Most Powerful CEOs In Advertising Describes How She Does It

Photo: Deutsch

Linda Sawyer, CEO North America for Deutsch, was recently featured in Katie Kempner’s new web series, “Perspectives.” Sawyer is both CEO of one of the hottest ad agencies in the country, and a mother of two.The interview highlighted how she achieves what most males CEOs don’t — balance her work and family.



First, a little background on Sawyer:

She has worked at Deutsch for 23 years.

In her current position, she has oversight of the Deutsch NY, LA, Lowe Roche Toronto, and Lowe Healthcare divisions.

She played an integral role in Deutsch becoming the North American anchor of Lowe & Partners global network.

She won the 2009 Matrix Award for outstanding achievement in the industry.

Advertising Age named Sawyer one of advertising’s “Women to Watch.”

Sawyer also she sits on multiple boards, including serving as the active chairman emeritus of the Board for the Advertising Educational Foundation (AEF); director-at-large for the American Association of Advertising Agencies; and is on the Advisory Board for Women at NBCU, a “think tank” on marketing to women, among others.

She’s a busy lady.

So just how does she make it all happen? She had these bits of wisdom to share:

First, she says to get away from the word “balance,” it insinuates perfection, and life is never perfect.

She believes in organisation as a tool, and that you should take action on everything the moment it hits your desk.

But, don’t micro-manage, she warns. This can lead to over-committing.

Instead, focus on what is the most important to you. And, when you do hit a wall, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

With that said, she champions always hiring people that are smarter than you. “Surround yourself with people that compliment your strengths and weaknesses.”

But in the end, “never forget that life is a moving target. Keep recalibrating. Take small steps and then reevaluate.” This, she explains, is the only way to uncover those things that are truly important to you, in work and in life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.