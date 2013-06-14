Deutsch's Founder Has Died [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know:



Deutsch founder David Deutsch died Thursday from natural causes. He was 84. The ad agency began as a small boutique in 1969, but has since grown into a large shop with multiple locations. Deutsch’s son, Donny, took over the company reigns in 1989 when the agency name was changed from David Deutsch Associates to Deutsch Inc. Recently, the shop has gained fame for its Volkswagen ads, including the famous Darth Vader Super Bowl spot.

According to eMarketer, Google had $4.6 billion in mobile ad revenues last year. That’s half of the global ad spend.

SapientNitro has vowed to make a bunch of infographics describing everything going on at Cannes. There will be an overwhelming six a day.

Ad Age looks at how you can get on a Cannes jury.

Hanes’ “Destruction” videos have recieved more than 8 million views.

Rokkan was officially named the web agency of record for Aer Lingus.

An Apple, Burberry, and Nike “global brands centre” is opening up in London.

There’s a new marketing push for dog food made in the U.S.

