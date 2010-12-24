Deutsche Bank Launches New Unit To Satisfy Its Rich Yield Junkies

Photo: Argan Capital

Deutsche Bank has launched a new unit within its Private Wealth Management business, called Global Private Markets, Financial News reports.It will headed up by new recruit Karim Ghannam and aims to expand on its current offering of sophisticated financial products for its wealthiest clients who are looking for higher yield.



Ghannam comes from Argan Capital Partners, where he worked for 11 years.

Before that he was at Merrill Lynch in London, and Lehman Brothers in New York.

According to Financial News, the new group will manage non-traded alternative investments (including private equity, real estate and infrastructure) and highly structured investments like direct access equity, debt and infrastructure.

