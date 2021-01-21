A Deutsche Bank board member advised Wirecard's former CEO to 'finish' the Financial Times, report says

Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images

A Deutsche Bank board member reportedly advised Wirecard’s former CEO to “finish” the Financial Times.

The bank’s chairman told the board member that his comments were unacceptable, Bloomberg said.

The FT’s reporting of Wirecard hit its reputation hard, wiping off billions from its market value.

Wirecard’s former CEO Markus Braun was advised by a Deutsche Bank board member to “finish” the Financial Times for its critique over the German payment firm’s accounts, Bloomberg reported.

Alexander Schuetz, the board member, is said to have exchanged a set of controversial emails with then CEO Braun in 2019. Schuetz apologised for his comments and told Bloomberg he believed the FT’s accusations against Wirecard were unsubstantiated at the time. He does not currently plan to resign. Schuetz is one of the 15 biggest investors in the bank, owning 17.4 million shares.

The Financial Times’ reporting of Wirecard hit its reputation to such an extent that the payments company saw billions wiped off its market value.

The emails came to light last week during a probe into Wirecard’s collapse when lawmakers found a series of exchanges that took place between late February and early March 2019.

Soon after, Deutsche Bank’s chairman Paul Achleitner held a tense conversation with Schuetz to inform him that he found the content exchanged unacceptable, according to Bloomberg’s sources. Both are due to have another conversation this week.



A Deutsche Bank spokesperson told Insider the bank learned of the existence of such an email only on Tuesday night, adding that “both the content and the attitude of the quoted statement are unacceptable â€” regardless of who it comes from.”

The German bank has already been dented by several scandals in the past including allegations of money laundering and concerns over its connection with Donald Trump and disgraced former money manager Jeffrey Epstein.

Schuetz’ emails have added to the growing exasperation of investors and lawmakers who are questioning the bank’s code of conduct, according to Bloomberg.

Wirecard did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.



