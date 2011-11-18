DEUTSCHE BANK'S LaVORGNA: The Consumer Is Back

Photo: LittleMissSilly, Flickr

Screw the savings rate. Consumer spending is back.That’s the opinion of Deutsche Bank’s Chief U.S. Economist Joseph LaVorgna, who writes in a new note this morning that fourth quarter GDP could easily top consensus expectations of 3%.



This enthusiasm has primarily been generated by a comeback in consumption, which was confirmed by positive retail sales numbers out yesterday. But bears have pointed to the savings rate as a sign that this spending turnaround is not sustainable:

LaVorgna argues that this talk over a poor savings rate is overrated:

We believe the savings rate can be extremely misleading because savings are derived from income and the latter tends to be severely understated during periods of economic growth. In fact, there have been numerous episodes of the savings rate getting revised meaningfully higher…

In fact, he suggests, things really aren’t as bad as investors seems to think (emphasis added):



If employment has been understated over the past few years, and we believe it has, then the savings rate is likely to be revised higher. In fact, the surge in consumer spending suggests to us that underlying job and income prospects are actually better than what is commonly assumed. Put another way, households are behaving as if their income growth is indeed better than what has been officially reported. Thus, those analysts looking for an imminent rollover in consumer spending are likely to be disappointed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.