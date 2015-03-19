Respected Wall Street mind Jim Reid plays piano and sings his heart out with this memorable cover of Rihanna

Jim Reid, the head of global fundamental credit strategy at Deutsche Bank, is a shooting star I see. A vision of ecstasy.

In a video uploaded to YouTube earlier this month, Reid, whose research notes have earned absolute must read status among traders around the world, displays another one of his talents — the gift of song.

Reid’s clip features his piano rendition of pop singer Rihanna’s 2012 hit “Diamonds.”

“Is everyone ready for Rihanna? I know I am,” Reid declares at the beginning of the video.

His performance, which was flagged for us by a source, is absolutely incredible. He really gets into it about a minute in.

You really must watch the clip all the way through as the finish is quite powerful.

Even more impressively, Reid has claimed he only started playing in the summer of 2014.

In an earlier clip posted last November, Reid plays what he described as his “first solo gig in front of 400. It features Reid’s cover of The Beatles’ “Let It Be” and a song he wrote titled “Goodbye.”

“I’ve been practicing every day,” Reid says in the video, before adding, “I need a couple of moments to settle myself, but I think that the longer it takes me here the less I have to talk about markets, which are very difficult.”

Reid wrote about his solo concert, which he said took place at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, in one of his notes last November. He said it was “the most nervous” he had been apart from his “first ever work presentation” and proposing to his wife.

“I made an small error in the first song but was pleased with how my own song went and overall very happy given the stress of playing an instrument I’d only been playing for 4 months in front of hundreds of people in one of the world’s greatest concert halls,” Reid wrote.

Reid did not respond to an email from Business Insider asking about his piano playing.

To be clear, read isn’t taking a whole lot of time off of work to pursue the piano. Here’s some of his commentary to for Deutsche Bank clients in which he presciently predicts a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve:”As I get home from my first exam in nearly 20 years, the Fed will have been fully scored by the market…We remain sceptical as to whether the Fed will be able to raise rates this year but we probably won’t know too much about whether we’ll be right or wrong from this meeting.”

