One of Deutsche Bank's big name trading execs is in talks to leave the bank

Chris Yoshida, the global head of rates sales at Deutsche Bank, is in talks over his future at the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Yoshida was hired to that role in May 2014 from Morgan Stanley, where he had been head of interest rate distribution in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Yoshida did not return calls seeking comment in time for publication.

The talks over a potential exit follows a shake-up at Deutsche Bank’s trading business and a torrid time for the German bank.

Business Insider reported Monday that Deutsche Bank is firing 75 fixed income staff this week.

The bank announced a new line-up at the top of the markets business in November,

Ram Nayak was appointed to head a new debt-trading unit that combined rates, credit, foreign exchange, emerging-market debt, and structured-finance trading.

Dixit Joshi was handed the role of head of the institutional client group for debt, overseeing the salesforce for fixed income products. He later named a new executive committee for that team.

The German bank last month announced a loss of $7.4 billion for 2015.

The Frankfurt, Germany-based firm’s share price reached record lows after the release, and on the bank later issued a statement to reassure investors.

