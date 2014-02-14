Deutsche Bank's Uber-Bullish View On China In One Slide

Mamta Badkar

Earlier today we pointed out that Deutsche Bank’s Jun Ma has the most bullish 2014 GDP forecast for China. Ma is looking for 8.6% growth, while consensus is for 7.4% growth this year.

This is largely because he thinks concerns about slowing local government spending on infrastructure, and its impact on growth, are “excessive.”

In a new Deutsche Bank report titled “The House View — February 2014,” they argue that growth in China will pick up on the back of stronger exports and reduced overcapacity.

Db china house viewDeutsche Bank

