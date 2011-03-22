That Deutsche Banker That Taunted The Health Care Workers With A £10 Note Just Got Sacked And Fled To Paris

Photo: The Mirror

Remember that Deutsche banker who was suspended after TV reporters caught him taunting health care protestors with a £10 note, as he mouthed “get a job.”Not surprisingly, he’s been sacked.



He’s now looking for a new job, the Mirror reports. How do they know?

Because when newspaper contacted him for a comment, he asked the caller if they had any job interviews for him.

His name is Romain Camus, he’s French and he was a Forex trader for the firm the Mirror reports.

A Deutsche source told the Mirror that all the bankers had ­recently been cautioned over their public behaviour due to the fury in London over banker bonuses. Because of that, “Camus’ behaviour was intolerable and it was a simple decision to fire him.”

According to the Mirror, Camus has, at least temporarily, ditched London (and his $1 million apartment there) and is camping out in his native Paris.

When Camus was first captured taunting the protestors, the chairman of the Medical Practitioners’ Union said, “It was shocking to see people acting in this way when we passed the bank. If it wasn’t for the greed of bankers, the economy wouldn’t be in such a mess, and there’s a good chance the NHS wouldn’t have to be making such devastating cuts.”

Apparently health care workers are expected to march on Deutsche Bank sometime in March. They want “an apology from ­bosses [and] his bonus to be given to charity,” the Mirror said.

