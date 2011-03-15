Deutsche Banker Suspended For Taunting Protestors With A £10 From His Office Window

Photo: The Mirror

A Deutsche banker has been suspended after TV reporters caught him taunting protestors who were demonstrating against the National Health Service in London last week.According Here is the City, a group of Deutsche bankers were captured at the window of the firm’s London HQ, pointing and laughing at demonstrators.



One of them was waving around what appeared to be a £10 note, and allegedly mouthing “get a job” at the protestors.

The chairman of the Medical Practitioners’ Union told the Mirror, “It was shocking to see people acting in this way when we passed the bank. If it wasn’t for the greed of bankers, the economy wouldn’t be in such a mess, and there’s a good chance the NHS wouldn’t have to be making such devastating cuts.”

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said, “These photos appear to show conduct that is unacceptable and unrepresentative of our bank. We are looking into the matter, have suspended the individual involved, and will hold him accountable for his actions.”

Financiers in the UK have been angered by unrelenting “banker bashing” but this will certainly prolong the public discontent. This comes on the same week that the former chief of RBS got a superinjunction that forbids him from being called a “banker” in the press, and the week after a ton of English bankers got massive bonuses for 2010.

