Deutsche Bank: You Can Still Count On The American Consumer

Per Deutsche Bank, core retail sales (excluding autos and gasoline) have grown at 6.2% over the last year. That’s the best figure we’ve seen since March of 2006 (+7.7%). June’s chain-store figures indicate that growth should continue.



Their forecast for tomorrow’s June retail sales is super bullish: without autos or gas they’re calling the figure at +0.8, while consensus is calling it a +0.4%.

