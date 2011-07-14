Deutsche Bank: You Can Still Count On The American Consumer

Linette Lopez

Per Deutsche Bank, core retail sales (excluding autos and gasoline) have grown at 6.2% over the last year. That’s the best figure we’ve seen since March of 2006 (+7.7%). June’s chain-store figures indicate that growth should continue.

Their forecast for tomorrow’s June retail sales is super bullish: without autos or gas they’re calling the figure at +0.8, while consensus is calling it a +0.4%.

chart

