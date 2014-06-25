Deutsche Bank's Picks For The Most Underrated World Cup Teams Have Been Amazing

REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado Memphis Depay of the Netherlands (R) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates Arjen Robben (C) and Daley Blind during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014.

Deutsche Bank’s World Cup forecasts haven’t been that bad.

Like many firms on Wall Street, Deutsche Bank published a lengthy preview of the World Cup before the tournament kicked off.

Strategist Henrik Gullberg analysed FIFA rankings, historical performance, and group strength to find the best “value” picks in the tournament.

Deutsche defined their value picks as teams undervalued when comparing the firm’s assigned chances of that side winning the World Cup against what bookmakers were expecting.

Gullberg’s top value picks among what he called the “near contenders” were France and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands have been stellar, and are so far the only team that has successfully navigated the group stage without a loss or draw.

France are also undefeated, and with a game to play have the second-most goals scored in the tournament with 8.

A win or draw tomorrow against Ecuador will secure France victory in the group stage.

Here’s the table showing Deutsche’s 15 best value picks.

