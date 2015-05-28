Here are the most common words in tech, finance, and energy job listings

Women with cloud computing skills appear to be in high demand in Silicon Valley.

A group of quant researchers at Deutsche Bank analysed a database of several million job listings from job search engine LinkUp. They found various interesting correlations between job listing measures and stock performance, and between job listings and labour market indicators.

In addition to that statistical research, the researchers performed a text analysis on listings in different sectors. They found various key words and phrases that were very common in listings in the technology, financial, and energy sectors.

In the tech sector, the authors noted that various industry buzzwords like “cloud”, “big data”, and “software as a service” are especially common in job postings. They also observed a possible push back against the lack of diversity in Silicon Valley: “Females” and “EEO (Equal Employment Opportunity) affirmative” rank highly in tech listings.

In the financial sector, job openings generally include rather unsurprising words like “investment”, “mortgage”, and “portfolio”. Also common are words and phrases focusing on complying with government regulations, like “laws regulations”, “regulatory requirements”, and “FINRA”:

The energy sector contains few surprises, with “oil”, “gas”, and “drilling” coming in as the top three words in Deutsche Bank’s list. Location is key for oil jobs, with “Houston”, “Texas”, and “Mexico” also frequently showing up in energy sector listings:

