Deutsche Bank: Watch Fed President Hoenig Dissent Against Bernanke Today

Will he dissent?

Photo: South Atlantic News Agency

Deutsche Bank isn’t expected any huge surprises from today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement at 2:15pm New York time.Still, we could be delivered a less bullish economic outlook in the FOMC’s comments:



DB’s Joseph LaVorgna:

In the April 28 statement, the Fed said “that economic activity has continued to strengthen and that the labour market is beginning to improve.” We doubt that the Fed will repeat that activity “continued to strengthen” since some key high frequency data such as retail sales and nonfarm payrolls were disappointing this month.

But jobs improvement should be mentioned:

However, the Fed is likely to be more cautious so we should expect the growth paragraph to be toned down ever so slightly. Since the labour market continues to generate jobs, even though more modest and uneven than what we have been expecting, the Fed will likely repeat April’s comment on labour market improvement.

Inflation comments will remain the same:

The inflation paragraph should be identical, stating that “With substantial resource slack continuing to restrain cost pressures and longer-term inflation expectations stable, inflation is likely to be subdued for some time.” Finally, we expect the Fed to repeat that current conditions “warrant exceptionally low levels of the federal funds rate for an extended period”.

The big question in regards to the inflation/deflation (disinflation) debate — will Fed President Hoenig dissent?

We will also be watching to see what KC Fed President Hoenig does—he has dissented in favour of higher interest rates since the January 27 FOMC meeting, and we expect Hoenig to continue to dissent this afternoon. If he does not dissent, then this would send a powerful signal to the markets that the Fed is very worried about sovereign risk concerns and the possibility of further disinflation.

According to the April 28 statement, Hoenig “believed that continuing to express the expectation of exceptionally low levels of the federal funds rate for an extended period was no longer warranted because it could lead to a build up of future imbalances and increase risks to longer run macroeconomic and financial stability, while limiting the Committee’s flexibility to begin raising rates modestly.” We share this view and believe that Hoenig does as well because the economy is much stronger today than it was back in January when Mr. Hoenig first dissented.

Regardless, there will be substantial stimulus in the system regardless of what the FOMC says, since the real fed funds rate is negative and the Fed’s balance sheet is almost three times it’s pre-Lehman level according to Deutsche.

(Via Deutsche Bank, What Should We Look For In Today’s Fed Statement?, Joseph LaVorgna, 22 June 2010)

