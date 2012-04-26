What A 'Weekend Getaway' Costs In Every Major City In The World

Cool table just tweeted out by @pawelmorski…



It’s Deutsche Bank’s ‘Weekend Getaway’ index, which measures the cost of a weekend getaway in various cities in dollars.

For their purpose, this index measures two nights in a 5-star hotel room, two pints of beer, car rentals, snacks and a few other things.

As you can see, at least on this measure, Sydney Australia is the most expensive, at 183% of what it costs in New York.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.