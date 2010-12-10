Deutsche Bank: Actually, The Wealth Effect Won't Just Help The Rich

Photo: Deutsche Bank

The wealth effect has been mentioned as one of the key reasons motivating the Fed to engage in quantitative easing. By utilising monetary policy tools, The Fed thinks it can increase the price of assets like stocks and homes. Some feel the Fed is trying to increase confidence amongst consumers and, in turn, consumer spending.The worry is this won’t actually achieve anything, because spending is done by those without wealth, or assets, and saving is done by those with them.



Deutsche Bank would like to dispel this myth. The bank suggests that, actually, 40% of low income households are homeowners and over 50% of all U.S. families own stock.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.