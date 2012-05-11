Deutsche Bank's Complete Outlook For Stocks And The US Economy In One Tiny Chart

For those keeping score of Deutsche Bank economist Joseph LaVorgna and strategist Binky Chadha, here’s a table summarizing all of their forecasts.



Deutsche Bank sees a steadily decreasing unemployment rate along with a rise in the US 10 yr Treasury. Time will tell if Deutsche Bank’s forecasts are accurate, but their relatively bullish sentiment on the American economy is welcoming.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

