Deutsche Bank's Complete Outlook For Stocks And The US Economy In One Tiny Chart

For those keeping score of Deutsche Bank economist Joseph LaVorgna and strategist Binky Chadha, here’s a table summarizing all of their forecasts.
Deutsche Bank sees a steadily decreasing unemployment rate along with a rise in the US 10 yr Treasury. Time will tell if Deutsche Bank’s forecasts are accurate, but their relatively bullish sentiment on the American economy is welcoming.
Photo: Deutsche Bank
