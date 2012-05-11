Deutsche Bank's Complete Outlook For Stocks And The US Economy In One Tiny Chart

Ben Duronio

For those keeping score of Deutsche Bank economist Joseph LaVorgna and strategist Binky Chadha, here’s a table summarizing all of their forecasts.

Deutsche Bank sees a steadily decreasing unemployment rate along with a rise in the US 10 yr Treasury. Time will tell if Deutsche Bank’s forecasts are accurate, but their relatively bullish sentiment on the American economy is welcoming.

chart

Photo: Deutsche Bank

