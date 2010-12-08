Deutsche Bank: Here's Why Unemployment Has Been So Sticky And Why That's About To Change

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank economists were caught out last Friday in their bullish call on U.S. employment data, with the surprise higher number.Deutsche Bank were calling for a 0.2% fall in unemployment in November when we actually saw a rise to 9.8%.



But things are yet again about to change, because tax receipts suggest more people are employed than unemployment data does.

That doesn’t mean Deutsche Bank is as bullish as it was before: the bank has revised its unemployment projections, calling for a fall to 8.8% in 2011, rather than 8.0%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.