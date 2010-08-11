Deutsche Bank Tries In Vain To Get Rid Of Radical Leftist Clients

Deutsche Bank had tried to close six accounts of the German far-left marxist-leninist party (MLPD), but recently failed as the case came to court. Just before the main procedure’s opening, the bank retreated and allowed the party to stay with Deutsche Bank, as Der Spiegel reports.



“Deutsche Bank waves the white flag!” celebrates the political party on its Web site. Its leader, Stefan Engel, explains that this is a “new step toward victory over the unlawful political boycott of German banks.” Commerzbank had apparently already tried in 2009 to close Engel’s personal account (that failed as well).

The party’s goal is “the revolutionary collapse of the monopolistic capital’s dictatorship”, but, in this capitalist world, it still needs money. And therefore an account. “We especially look forward ro receiving donations on the controversial Deutsche Bank accounts,” states the party on its site, a touch mischievously.

And, following the media attention of the case, these arrived. “Greetings to H. Ackermann and his footmen” wrote one donor as reason for his transfer.

