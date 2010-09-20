Deutsche Bank: Here Are 7 Signs That The US Is Definitely NOT Japan

Joe Weisenthal
chart

Photo: Deutsche Bank

The hottest question of the moment: Is the US economy Japan all over again?Are we headed into a multi-decade slumber characterised by ongoing credit contraction, anemic growth, and again?

Right now there are certainly plenty of Japanese echoes.

But as Deutsche Bank points out in a new note, there are many differences.

The common theme: We’re actually not that bad with regard to extending and pretending. We’ve taken our lumps in some areas, and acted aggressively elsewhere.

The US economy is already outperforming Japan

The BOJ acted very slowly

The Fed has been aggressive

That GDP is above Fed funds is a useful leading indicator

The US labour market has already taken its medicine

US companies have already slashed costs aggressively

Households have been much quicker to deleverage

All that being said...

The economy is still horrible.

See 13 signs that we're in a depression >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.