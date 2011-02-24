Deutsche Bank: Surging Oil Is About To Be A Key Threat To Global Growth

This is making the rounds this morning. A new Deutsche report says that surging oil is about to be a key threat to global growth.



This is the danger level that others have indicated as well. BAML sees $115 as the problem area.

At least for the time being, gas prices are going up.

This chart from BAML shows that a 10% increase in oil prices destroys 0.4% of demand in the US.

Photo: BAML

