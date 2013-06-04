Deutsche Bank Declares In Big Letters: 'STUDENT LOANS NOT A PROBLEM'

Tuition inflation combined with rising college enrollment rates and a challenging jobs market has some people worried that student loans are in a bubble that will burst and break the financial system.



Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Slok is convinced that the fears may be overblown. His two points: 1) few people actually have a heavy student loan balance, and 2) total student debt is tiny relative to house hold net worth.

Here are Slok’s charts demonstrating this:

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank

