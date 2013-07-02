DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 33 Best Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Traders William Noah (L) and Kevin Statham call out trades in the Corn Options Pit at the CME group in Chicago July 11, 2012,

Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Equity Strategy team led by David Bianco are concerned about stock market volatility in the near-term as interest rates rise.



“The S&P should stay above 1525 given tentative signs of 10yr yields stabilizing around 2.5% and unshaken oil prices and Euro,” wrote Bianco. “A further near-term jump in yields could spark fears of a surge and dislocate credit, FX, and commodity markets, but this is not likely.”

However, he continues to be bullish on the long-run. He sees the S&P 500 at 2,000 by the end of 2015.

With this framework in mind, Bianco and his team offer 33 buy-rated stocks on his latest “What To Buy Now>” list.

Each have a market capitalisation over $10 billion, a price-earning ratio on 2013 EPS below 20, 2013 EPS growth above 5 per cent, and a net debt to market cap ratio below 30 per cent (excluding Financials).

