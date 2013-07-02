DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 33 Best Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Equity Strategy team led by David Bianco are concerned about stock market volatility in the near-term as interest rates rise.
“The S&P should stay above 1525 given tentative signs of 10yr yields stabilizing around 2.5% and unshaken oil prices and Euro,” wrote Bianco. “A further near-term jump in yields could spark fears of a surge and dislocate credit, FX, and commodity markets, but this is not likely.”
However, he continues to be bullish on the long-run. He sees the S&P 500 at 2,000 by the end of 2015.
With this framework in mind, Bianco and his team offer 33 buy-rated stocks on his latest “What To Buy Now>” list.
Each have a market capitalisation over $10 billion, a price-earning ratio on 2013 EPS below 20, 2013 EPS growth above 5 per cent, and a net debt to market cap ratio below 30 per cent (excluding Financials).
Ticker: CBS
Target Price: $55
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +18%
'13 EPS Growth: +20%
America's number 1-ranked network has enjoyed a major recovery since its 2009 lows, and recently overtook Yahoo! at #130 in the S&P 500 ordered by market capitalisation.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: VIAB
Target Price: $70
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +26%
'13 EPS Growth: +14%
Viacom recently penned a deal with Amazon worth hundreds of millions of dollars, allowing the internet company to stream Viacom shows.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: RL
Target Price: $190
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -7%
'13 EPS Growth: +7%
Ralph Lauren have been on a tear this year, and shareholders are scheduled for a dividend of $0.40 per share on July 12th.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: VFC
Target Price: $215
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +11%
'13 EPS Growth: +13%
VF, the apparel giant that owns The North Face, established a revenue target of $17.3 billion by 2017 at a recent investor meeting.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: LYB
Target Price: $75
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +2%
'13 EPS Growth: +16%
LyondellBasell Industries, a multinational chemicals company based out of Houston, reported its last quarterly earnings as $1.56 per share, beating consensus estimates of $1.45.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: BHI
Target Price: $59
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +19%
'13 EPS Growth: +6%
Baker Hughes, one of the world's largest oilfield service companies, stands to benefit from energy growth in the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: CAM
Target Price: $71
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +2%
'13 EPS Growth: +19%
Cameron, a Houston-based oil equipment company, saw huge growth last year. Their $8.5 billion in 2012 revenue was up from $7 billion in 2011.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: HAL
Target Price: $56
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +5%
'13 EPS Growth: +15%
Halliburton, yet another oilfield services company, posted first quarter income of $624 million.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: SLB
Target Price: $91
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +6%
'13 EPS Growth: +14%
Oilfield services provider Schlumberger spends more on research and development than all of its competitors combined. It has operations in 85 countries.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: MS
Target Price: $30
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +445%
'13 EPS Growth: +29%
Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is 12%, according to Deutsche.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: FITB
Target Price: $17
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +60%
'13 EPS Growth: +15%
Deutsche may have Fifth Third as a top performer, but Wells Fargo recently downgraded the stock, which has been on a 40% tear over the last year.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: PNC
Target Price: $74
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +78%
'13 EPS Growth: +18%
PNC Financial services has $300 billion in assets, and the bank's net income reportedly increased 23% in the first quarter.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: USB
Target Price: $38
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +65%
'13 EPS Growth: +7%
UBS reported a first quarter profit of $2 billion. It was the bank's highest quarterly profit since 2009.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: C
Target Price: $53
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -17%
'13 EPS Growth: +20%
It's not all good news for Citigroup, which agreed this week to pay Fannie Mae $968 million to resolve claims on mortgage loans between 2000 and 2012.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: JPM
Target Price: $53
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +50%
'13 EPS Growth: +10%
JPM is an absolute monster, with $2.5 trillion in assets and 5,600 branches. Shareholders will receive a cash divide nt payment of $0.38 per share at the end of the month.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: ALL
Target Price: $58
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -5%
'13 EPS Growth: +5%
Deutsche believes you'd be in good hands with Allstate, noting that the company is 'meaningfully underlevered at an 18% long-term debt-to-capital ratio.'
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: AIG
Target Price: $56
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +28%
'13 EPS Growth: +6%
Shares of AIG are up more than 25% so far this year. Goldman recently downgraded AIG to 'neutral,' but Deutsche is still calling this one a buy.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: CB
Target Price: $96
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -6%
'13 EPS Growth: +27%
Shares of Chubb Corp, a large property and casualty insurer, have grown over 16% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: MMC
Target Price: $44
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +4%
'13 EPS Growth: +16%
First quarter revenue was $3.1 billion for Marsh & McLellan, an insurance brokerage firm. That was an increase of 2% compared with the first quarter of 2012.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: JNJ
Target Price: $92
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -1%
'13 EPS Growth: +6%
Johnson & Johnson and its pharmaceutical brethren have all seen climbing stock prices in 2013. But with Pfizer and Merck taking a drop as of late, J&J has reigned supreme with 20% gains year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: GD
Target Price: $78
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +2%
'13 EPS Growth: +5%
defence company General Dynamics just landed a $208 million contract with the U.S. Navy for material for three Virginia-class submarines.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: HON
Target Price: $88
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +5%
'13 EPS Growth: +9%
Honeywell, a diversified technology and manufacturing company, recently won a $37 million contract to build a new facility for Airbus in Mobile, Alabama. Honeywell shares are up over 25% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: PCP
Target Price: $220
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +11%
'13 EPS Growth: +42%
Precision Castparts recently announced plans to buy the French company Permaswage SAS for $600 million in an effort to expand its aeroplane product range, Reuters reported.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: UTX
Target Price: $105
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +22%
'13 EPS Growth: +14%
United Technologies placed 15th on Barron's annual list of top respected companies. Headquartered in Hartford, shares of the mega conglomerate are up 15% so far this year.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: GE
Target Price: $28
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +187%
'13 EPS Growth: +9%
GE is on a tear this year, with plans to partner with Amazon to make a new product that will use sensors to measure the efficiency and usage of machines in the industrial process.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: QCOM
Target Price: $78
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -13%
'13 EPS Growth: +10%
Deutsche isn't the only shop to see Qualcomm's upside potential. Billionaire Stephen Mandel and his team increased their share of Qualcomm to over 8 million shares.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: EMC
Target Price: $30
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -9%
'13 EPS Growth: +10%
Headquartered in Massachusetts, EMC offers data storage and cloud computing. They reported a Q1 revenue of $5.39 billion, a 6% increase compared to the first quarter last year.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: GOOG
Target Price: $930
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -18%
'13 EPS Growth: +12%
A year ago, Google hit the $500 mark. Now many investors believe Google, buoyed by the Motorola acquisition, could pass $1,000.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: ACN
Target Price: $82
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -12%
'13 EPS Growth: +9%
The consulting company's Q3 profits rose 18% thanks to higher revenue from its financial services, the Wall Street Journal reported. Though last week, Accenture saw a major sell off.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: CTSH
Target Price: $92
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -14%
'13 EPS Growth: +15%
The New Jersey-based technology and consulting company posted a first quarter revenue of over $2 billion, up 18% from Q1 2012.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: IBM
Target Price: $225
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +10%
'13 EPS Growth: +9%
IBM also felt the brunt of Accenture's rout last week, worrying investors that the data analysis sector is in for trouble. For its part, Deutsche still thinks both Accenture and IBM will outperform.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: DD
Target Price: $62
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +15%
'13 EPS Growth: +13%
The storied American chemical company has seen a stock price increase of roughly 17% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: PX
Target Price: $125
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +21%
'13 EPS Growth: +8%
Praxair, the largest industrial gases company in North and South America, expects to see yearly sales in the neighbourhood of $12 billion, according to a recent press release.
Source: Deutsche Bank
