Deutsche Bank stock is rising as European markets stabilise

Deutsche Bank has managed to calm the market over its ability to make coupon payments on its bonds. For now.

The bank fell 9.5% in trading on Monday on fears it won’t make scheduled distributions, but is up more than 3% in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Here’s how that looks:

European markets are calmer across the board after sharp fall yesterday, although are still just about in the red.

They have also shaken off concerns in Asia.

It’s been a bloodbath in Japanese stocks, which fell more than 5% today, weighed down by the double-whammy of heightened global growth concerns and a sharp appreciation in the Japanese yen.

Here’s how the UK’s FTSE 100 is doing. The market was just down slighltly as of 8:23 a.m. UK time:

