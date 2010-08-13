Deutsche Bank Spins Off Two Investment Management Groups

Deutsche Bank has just completed a spin-off of two parts of its hedge fund operations, says the Wall Street Journal.



Earlier this week, the bank announced that it would spin off Global Thematic Partners. And on August 1st, Deutsche Bank’s quantitative strategies group completed buying out their group, QS Investors, from DB Advisors, the bank’s asset management business.

Now both Global Thematic Partners and QS Investors are independently operating units and Deutsche Bank is now done spinning off units from DB Advisors for the forseeable future, a spokesman told the Wall Street Journal.

So while everyone else was busy talking about spinning off prop trading and/or hedge fund units, Deutsche Bank actually did it.

Janet Campagna, who led the buyout and is now the CEO of the new unit, now leads the 40-person Deutsche Bank team that spun off into QS Investors, including James Norman (president), Rosemary Macedo (chief investment officer), Robert Wang (head of portfolio management), Tom Rose (CFO) and Marco Veissid (head of institutional services).

Congrats to all!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.