Deutsche Bank Reveals €2 Billion Short Position In Spanish And Portuguese Sovereign Debt

Deustche Bank has revealed a short position in European sovereign debt worth €2 billion ($2.4 billion), focused on Spanish and Portuguese sovereign debt, according to The Telegraph.



The Spanish short is worth £900 million ($1.315 billion) while the Portuguese short is worth £660 million ($963 million).

The news only adds to worries over the state of the Spanish economy. Today, the Bank of Spain had a successful debt auction in which they sold 3 year bonds worth €3.9 billion ($4.7 billion), though prices came in on the high end of the government’s range.

The auction showed signs of stress, only adding to what must be growing worries over the country’s imminent massive debt rollover period in July.

The country’s banking industry continues to consolidate with great pace, with rumours suggesting Caja Madrid is now interested in taking CajaSur off the hands of the Spanish government.

Check out the presentation Spain is trying to sell its sovereign debt with >

