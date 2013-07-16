DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 17 Best Stocks For Small Cap Boom

The U.S. stock markets have been having a banner year.
And as big time companies hum along, small cap stocks — which tend to do better than the S&P 500 during good times and worse during bad times — have been singing even louder.
Small cap stocks have little exposure to foreign markets where growth has been slowing. Furthermore, they are less exposed to the negative effects of a strengthening dollar.
In a new report to clients, Deutsche Bank’s David Bianco offers his firm’s calls for the best mid and small cap stocks right now.
These buy-rated non-S&P 500 stocks have market caps greater than $800 million, price-earnings ratios less than 25, 2013 EPS growth rates greater than 8%, and net debt/market cap less than 30%.
Relative to Deutsche Bank’s analysts’ targets, these stocks offer return opportunities of 5% to 23%.
Ticker: ALGT
Industry: Airlines
Target Price: $110
Price Upside: 10%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -10%
'13 EPS Growth: +18%
Allegiant is a low-cost airline company based out of Nevada, with almost $950 million in revenue TTM.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: DKS
Industry: Specialty Retail
Target Price: $57
Price Upside: 13%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -6%
'13 EPS Growth: +12%
Dick's Sporting Goods stores operate in 44 states, selling apparel, footwear, hunting and fishing gear, and fitness and golf equipment. The company has over 11,000 employees.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: ERJ
Industry: Aerospace & defence
Target Price: $41
Price Upside: 10%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +5%
'13 EPS Growth: +50%
Embraer sells aircrafts for civil and defence aviation across the world, and boasts $7 billion in market capitalisation. Shares of Embraer are up over 30% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: FL
Industry: Specialty Retail
Target Price: $39
Price Upside: 5%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -14%
'13 EPS Growth: +10%
Shares of Foot Locker, a major athletic footwear and apparel chain, are up over 17% so far this year. It operates over 3,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: GNC
Industry: Specialty Retail
Target Price: $50
Price Upside: 6%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +20%
'13 EPS Growth: +20%
Shares of GNC have had a monster 2013, up 42% year to date. The company retails and manufactures vitamins, minerals, diet products and other wellness goods.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: HXL
Industry: Aerospace & defence
Target Price: $40
Price Upside: 12%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +6%
'13 EPS Growth: +17%
Hexcel Corporation is a Stamford, Connecticut-based aerospace manufacturer, with $1.59 billion in revenue TTM.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: IACI
Industry: Internet Software & Services
Target Price: $62
Price Upside: 22%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -4%
'13 EPS Growth: +48%
Headquartered in the coolest looking building in New York City, IAC operates some very recognisable websites: Newsweek/The Daily Beast, Ask.com, About.com, Match.com, and OkCupid, for example. Shares are up 20% in the last 6 months.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: LVS
Industry: Hotels Restaurants & Leisure
Target Price: $65
Price Upside: 20%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +15%
'13 EPS Growth: +33%
You've heard of Las Vegas Sands' Chairman & CEO -- big time political donor Sheldon Adelson. Shares of the casino operating company recently rose on news that table gaming in Macau is on track to skyrocket.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: OII
Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Target Price: $96
Price Upside: 22%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 0%
'13 EPS Growth: +26%
Based in Houston, Oceaneering International provides services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry. Shares are up over 40% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: ONNN
Industry: Semiconductors
Target Price: $10
Price Upside: 23%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +10%
'13 EPS Growth: +27%
This Phoenix-based company has 20,000 employees and netted $2.81 billion in revenue TTM.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: PIR
Industry: Specialty Retail
Target Price: $28
Price Upside: 15%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -4%
'13 EPS Growth: +8%
Pier 1 Imports retails decorative home furnishings, including lamps, vases, baskets, dinnerware, candles, and gift items. The company operates about 1,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Pier 1 shares are up about 20% in 2013.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: SHFL
Industry: Hotels Restaurants & Leisure
Target Price: $22
Price Upside: 19%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -3%
'13 EPS Growth: +12%
SHFL manufactures gaming devices, like automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, and roulette chip sorters. Like Las Vegas Sands, SHFL stands to benefit from a healthy casino industry.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: SHPG
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Target Price: $109
Price Upside: 7%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -2%
'13 EPS Growth: +10%
Dublin, Ireland-based Shire PLC is a biopharmaceutical company that manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products. Last week, shares of Shire hit a 52-week high.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: SAVE
Industry: Airlines
Target Price: $40
Price Upside: 18%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -17%
'13 EPS Growth: +43%
Miramar, Florida-based Spirit is a low-fare airline operating 200 daily flights throughout the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. Shares of the company have skyrocketed an astonishing 86% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: TMH
Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Target Price: $43
Price Upside: 6%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: +17%
'13 EPS Growth: +20%
Team Health provides outsourced healthcare staffing and administrative services to hospitals and healthcare providers in the U.S. Shares of Team Health have climbed 30% in 2013.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: WNS
Industry: IT Services
Target Price: $19
Price Upside: 6%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 0%
'13 EPS Growth: +11%
Based in Mumbai, India, WNS provies business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has 25,000 employees and has seen a 65% increase in stock price year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: YNDX
Industry: Internet Software & Services
Target Price: $35
Price Upside: 14%
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -6%
'13 EPS Growth: +27%
Yandex is basically the Google of Russia, operating a search engine and other Internet products that command about 60% market share in the country. Shares of Yandex have risen about 50% in the last 3 months.
Source: Deutsche Bank
