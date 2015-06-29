Deutsche Bank shares are getting crushed

The market opened with a thud this morning and big banks are getting hit hard.

German markets are down more than two per cent in mid-day trading, as well. European markets opened down as much as four per cent before rebounding.

Of all the banks being whacked by uncertainty ahead of the Greek bailout referendum, Deutsche Bank appears to be faring the worst.

Take a look at the chart below, from Google Finance. While other banks like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were down more than one per cent at the opening bell, Deutsche Bank shares plummeted more than 5% at the open.

Google Finance Deutsche Bank Shares plummeted 5% at the open Monday morning June 29.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.