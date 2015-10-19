Deutsche Bank shares are flying after a management reshuffle

Shares in Deutsche Bank are surging after the company announced a huge management overhaul on Sunday.

The stock was up more than 3% as of 10:17 a.m. UK time in Frankfurt trading.

Here’s what that looks like:

There’s was a lot to digest in the Sunday statement but here’s the three-point nutshell.

New CEO John Cryan is:

simplifying Deutsche Bank’s management structure, by merging the corporate finance and global transaction units and cutting 10 of the 16 management committees.

clearing out executives who were close to former chief Anshu Jain, such as securities co-chief Colin Fan and asset management head Michele Faissola.

giving regulatory and compliance people a bigger say in how the business is run.

Investors seem happy that Cryan is taking the initiative in dealing with Deutsche Bank’s structural and regulatory problems.

