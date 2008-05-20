Deutsche Bank: Relax About Inflation Already. And Rate Cuts Aren't Over

A silver lining of stagnating growth is a slump in demand, which tends to depress consumer prices. Deutsche Bank reiterates its prediction of sub-trend U.S. growth, an eventual 50 bp cut in the Fed Funds rate, and lower inflation:



We believe the sharp curtailment in household buying power alongside a negative shock to income emanating from rising headline inflation will exert a strong negative influence on the economy, enough to keep its growth rate well below trend for the foreseeable future. We expect headline inflation to moderate as energy prices top out in response to slower US growth, and we do not believe there is much risk of a spillover from higher food and energy prices into the core. Therefore, we are hesitant to abandon our forecast of sub-2% fed funds. Under this scenario, we look for the Fed to cut rates by 25 bps in December and then another 25 bps in Q1 2008, taking the funds rate to 1.50%. From that point, rates are likely to remain on hold again, until the economic outlook improves.

