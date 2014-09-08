Here's All The Bad Stuff In The World That Could Make The Economy And Markets Go Haywire

Here’s a fun slide from Deutsche Bank on the various risks to the economies that abound.

Each risk is numbered, and placed on a matrix of likelihood and impact. You can see how each risk has been moving. So for example, geopolitical risk has spiked in significance lately, with all the concerns about Russia, and ISIS and so forth. Meanwhile, the risk of a Chinese hard landing has faded a little bit, though if it were to happen, the impact would be significant. Another risk that seems to have faded is a US recession.

Anyway, just some eye candy.

