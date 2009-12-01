Deutsche Bank: Sports Authority Was Wildly Busy On Black Friday, Pottery Barn Not So Much

DB analyst Mike Baker released a report today on how well retailers did during Black Friday in terms of busyness. He uses the unscientific “busyness” indicator to measure what percentage of a store’s locations he would characterise as busy. Across the board, busyness was a bit better than last year.



Deutsche Bank: Over the weekend, we called our visited close to 300 hardline stores (Figure 1) across a variety of concepts to gauge holiday traffic patterns, with over a 67% response rate. This is similar to the calling program that we have conducted in each of the past several years, giving us the ability to compare results versus past holidays. We also compare individual companies to gauge market share trends.

Admittedly, this is an unscientific survey with some randomness, and judging a store’s busyness based on a quick conversation with a store associate certainly has its pitfalls. But, with over 200 responses and a similar number in past years, we believe the survey is a useful tool among other fundamental pieces of analysis. Also, note that as much as possible, we do attempt to call the same stores at the same time each year, to minimize the impact of the timing of the call.

