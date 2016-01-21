Deutsche Bank just announced preliminary earnings -- and they're terrible

Deutsche Bank just announced fourth-quarter earnings early, and they are not good.

The firm said it expects to report a full-year loss before income taxes of about €6.1 billion and a net loss of €6.7 billion.

More to come…

Here’s the full statement:

Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE/NYSE: DB) today announced that it expects to incur a number of charges that will contribute to an overall loss for the fourth quarter 2015:

The bank expects to report full year 2015 revenues of EUR 33.5 billion. As a result of the above charges, the bank expects to report a full year 2015 loss before income taxes of approximately EUR 6.1 billion and a net loss of approximately EUR 6.7 billion. The full year results include previously disclosed impairments taken in the third quarter of EUR 5.8 billion of goodwill and intangibles, full year litigation provisions of approximately EUR 5.2 billion and restructuring and severance charges of approximately EUR 1.0 billion.

Challenging market conditions in the quarter contributed to a year-over-year decline in fourth quarter revenues, principally in Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S). As a result of these revenue developments and the specific charges for the fourth quarter mentioned above, the bank expects to report revenues of EUR 6.6 billion, a loss before income taxes of approximately EUR 2.7 billion and a net loss of approximately EUR 2.1 billion for the fourth quarter.

Deutsche Bank currently expects to report a fully-loaded CRR/CRD4 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of approximately 11%. The regulatory capital treatment of the bank’s Abbey Life business has changed in the fourth quarter, resulting in an approximate 10 basis point reduction in the CET 1 ratio. Additionally, the previously announced agreement to sell the bank’s 19.99% stake in Hua Xia Bank is expected to close in the second quarter 2016. This sale, on a pro-forma basis, would have improved Deutsche Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CRR/CRD 4 fully loaded) as of 31 December 2015 by approximately 50 to 60 basis points.

All of these amounts are estimates. Details of the preliminary fourth quarter and annual results will be disclosed on 28 January 2016.