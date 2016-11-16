Deutsche Bank is shuffling some of its top investment bankers in the US

Deutsche Bank has shaken up its senior ranks in its US investment bank.

The firm has promoted Michael Santini to vice chairman of Americas corporate finance and John Anos to cohead of global industrials alongside Richard Sheppard.

That’s according to two memos from Mark Fedorcik seen by Business Insider.

“In order to further develop our Americas Corporate Finance franchise, we recognise the need to have more senior investment bankers who can actively meet with clients and strengthen our strategic dialogue at the C-suite and Board level,” Fedorcik wrote in the one of the memos.

Santini had previously been cohead of cohead of global industrials, while Anos had been cohead of the Americas natural resources group. Greg Sommer, who was cohead of Americas NRG with Anos, is taking over as sole head of Americas NRG, according to one of the memos.

Santini joined Deutsche Bank in 2009 after 15 years at Merrill Lynch. He has worked with Danaher Corp., General Electric, and Marriott, according to the memo.

More to come…

