Deutsche Bank: 'Pokémon Go' is just the start for Nintendo mobile games

“Pokémon Go” may be taking the world by storm right now but the game won’t be anywhere near as popular as other Nintendo mobile games that are due to be released in the next year, according to Deutsche Bank.

“Zelda,” “Animal Crossing,” and “Fire Emblem” will be the “real big hitters” for Nintendo, the bank said in a company update note for Nintendo, which urged investors to buy stock in the Japanese gaming company.

“Despite the substantial success of Pokémon Go in the initial few days since its launch into only three countries, we still view Pokémon Go as a ‘leadoff hitter’ for Nintendo’s foray into mobile gaming,” the bank note reads. “We view Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem, slated for fall 2016, and Zelda for mobile possibly coming in spring 2017, as the real big hitters to drive Nintendo to score high in mobile.”

The note continues: “FX headwinds may be a near-term drag, but we would see any dips as a particularly attractive buying opportunity, as we consider FY3/2017 a transitional/watershed year. Buy.”

“Pokémon Go” is an augmented reality smartphone game, from Niantic and Nintendo. It involves users travelling around the real world in search of Pokémon and items, as well as battling other players.

The game has become a phenomenon, topping the revenue grossing charts in the US, Australia and New Zealand — the only three regions into which it has been launched.

According to data from SimilarWeb, “Pokémon Go” has already been installed on more Android smartphones in the US than dating app Tinder, which is itself a runaway hit. As of July 8, the game was on 5.16% of all US Android phones — versus just over 2% for Tinder.

The runaway success of “Pokémon Go,” which was built with the help of Google spin-off Niantic, has sent Nintendo’s stock soaring 23% in a day. It’s the company’s best one-day jump since the 1980s.

Nintendo has stopped rolling out “Pokémon Go” to new countries, as demand is overloading its server capacity.

However, Pokémon fans that can’t wait for the game to land in their country can still download it by following a few short steps.

