Deutsche Bank Poaches Goldman Sachs Trader Ben Solomon To Head Mortgage Trading Unit

A trader from Goldman Sachs is Deutsche Bank’s new head of commercial-mortgage backed securities trading, Bloomberg reports.



Ben Solomon “traded derivatives tied to commercial real estate loans,” when he was at Goldman, according to Bloomberg.

Deutsche is keen to capitalise on the surge in commercial-mortgage backed securities being issued by Wall Street — $8 billion so far this year versus $11.5 billion for all of 2010.

