5 reasons we'll see more tech IPOs this year

We all know tech initial public offerings, or IPOs, were a bust in 2015.

But Deutsche Bank’s tech equity capital markets team — that is, the team that runs tech IPOs — has an argument for why that could change this year.

The team, led by Kristin DeClark, explained in a note to clients that both sides of the supply and demand equation would suggest an uptick in 2016.

Now obviously investment bankers who make a living from initial public offerings have an interest in talking up the prospect of more deal activity.

But they make a strong argument for why 2016 might be a better year for tech IPOs. Their argument from a supply-side point of view:

A number of companies in sectors where public investors haven’t had a chance to invest, like real-time data and virtual reality, will be ready to go public this year.

“Tighter scrutiny” in the private market world will also push startups to want to go public.

Some of the unicorn companies that went public in 2015 will inspire others to do the same and “open the doors for the next wave” (an argument that we’ve outlined before).

And on the demand side:

The 5 latest tech IPOs are trading up 18%, according to the note. (That’s important because a number of 2015’s top IPOs ended up trading down last year).

Investing in IPOs will become more attractive in 2016 if the “momentum and choppiness” of the markets continues.

That isn’t to say tech companies are going to have it all their own way. The days of outsized returns from investing in tech IPOs are over, according to Deutsche Bank, and that is going to make investors a bit more circumspect. With fewer ‘must-have’ deals out there, tech companies may have to accept lower valuations to go public.

But all in all, there is a good chance of a better year for tech IPOs, according to Deutsche Bank.

NOW WATCH: Here are the home screens of the top stars in tech



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.