Deutsche Bank: Oh Please, The Leading Indicators Are Not Showing A Double Dip

A counterpoint to the doom and gloom from Deutsche Bank:



The Index of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) is comprised of 10 series: the factory workweek, new consumer goods orders, nondefense capital goods orders, stock prices, the Treasury yield curve, initial jobless claims, vendor deliveries, building permits, consumer expectations and M2 money supply. Following a string of 12 consecutive monthly gains, the LEI declined twice in the second quarter—most recently falling -0.2% in June. This latest move was due to a lower factory workweek, stock prices and vendor deliveries as well as higher jobless claims. The apparent wavering in the LEI is stoking growth concerns among the “double-dip” crowd, many of whom highlight the rollover in the 3-month (0.7% vs. 7.6% previously) and 6-month (5.3% vs. 8.1%) rates of change. We are less concerned, because short-term growth rates in the LEI are notoriously volatile and hence they are often misleading with respect to economic output. Over the past 4 quarters, the LEI is up a sturdy 9.4% (vs. 10.2% in Q1). The 2-quarter lead between this series and GDP implies that the latter should be up 6.0%y/y in Q4, which is significantly more aggressive than our above-consensus forecast of 3.1%. (In fact, if Q2 GDP is revised lower, as we expect, then our yearend forecast will dip below 3%.)

Some analysts argue that the LEI is being distorted by the interest rate spread subcomponent (10yr Treasury less fed funds). To be sure, this has been a significant positive contributor over the past two years, adding an average of 0.4% to the monthly change in the LEI over the past 12 months. Excluding the interest rate spread component, the LEI would be almost five full percentage points lower at 4.7% y/y. However, if we adjust our GDP/LEI regression- based model for the LEI excluding interest rates, the output still predicts real GDP growth well above trend (5.1% y/y). In fact, the “adjusted LEI” has a higher correlation with GDP than the standard LEI over the past decade. We expect the July LEI to post a 0.2% increase this morning, which would reduce the y/y rate of change a bit more—nonetheless, we believe the LEI is nowhere near signaling a double-dip in the economy.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.