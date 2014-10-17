Here's Everything That Happened In The Last Month In One Big Slide

Deutsche Bank just released its latest chartbook summing up the firm’s house view on the markets and economy.

In its deck, Deutsche Bank includes a chart that pulls financial and economic headlines from around the world, giving a great overview of what has happened over the last month.

In the last month, we’ve seen the markets top out with the S&P 500 falling about 9%, Scotland vote ‘No’ on independence, protests in Hong Kong come and go, and economic news out of Europe continue to show weakness.

Pretty busy.

