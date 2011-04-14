Deutsche Bank's "Macro Pulse Index" Has Collapsed To Levels Last Seen Last August

Earlier this week we identified 9 signs that the economy was slowing down.



Here it is in one picture.

Deutsche Bank’s “Macro Pulse Index”, one of these measures that aims to capture the momentum of economic data as a whole has collapsed.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

The last time the index was at this level, there was tons of double dip talk, and the Fed announced QE2.

