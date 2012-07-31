Deutsche Bank To Lay Off 1900, As Meredith Whitney Predicts 50K Total Wall Street Layoffs

Photo: Bloomberg TV screenshot

Deutsche Bank is laying off 1900 people. 1500 of them are in the investment bank.Here’s the press release.



This news comes as Meredith Whitney’s been chatting with Tom Keene on Bloomberg TV this morning, and just as she started explaining why she thought Wall Street’s big banks would initiate massive layoffs (50,000, actually).

Deutsche Bank’s stock is shooting up, according to Bloomberg.

That makes sense according to Whitney’s thesis as she explained it to Maria Bartiromo last week— the market will reward banks that shrink their staff and their business.

Watch this video for an explainer on the layoffs and check out the full Deutsche Bank press release below:

Here’s the press release from Deutsche Bank:

Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) today provided an update on its strategy review which was initiated on 1 June 2012. The Bank will communicate further results of its strategy review as planned in September.

Cultural change

Deutsche Bank is committed to being at the forefront of cultural change in the banking industry. As part of a range of measures to bring about a cultural change, the Bank is reviewing its compensation practices, in order to address both the absolute level of compensation and the relative balance between rewards for shareholders and those for employees. In addition, the Bank is reviewing its codes of personal conduct to ensure that they are in line with its long tradition of doing business to the highest standards.

Operational efficiency

The Management Board has identified cost savings of approximately EUR 3 billion compared to the noninterest expenses run-rate for the first half of 2012. These cost reduction measures will include changes to the business and revenue model as well as the implementation of a reengineering program aimed at achieving world-class operating performance with flexibility, quality and robust controls. The savings are net of investments to support business growth, and there will be substantial cost to achieve these savings.

As an immediate action to adjust the platform to the current environment, Deutsche Bank will reduce headcount predominantly outside of Germany by approximately 1,900 positions, including 1,500 positions in Corporate Banking & Securities and related infrastructure areas. These measures are expected to contribute savings of approximately EUR 350 million of the overall EUR 3 billion target on a run-rate basis. Measures also include the completion of the already announced activities related to the integration of Postbank, which will contribute savings of approximately EUR 500 million of the overall EUR 3 billion target.

Capital

The Bank has always maintained, and currently maintains, capital ratios which are comfortably above all regulatory thresholds and plans to continue to do so. In response to second-quarter business conditions, the Bank has identified EUR 29 billion of additional risk-weighted asset reductions and capital building measures, beyond those previously communicated. Some of these measures have already been implemented. Therefore, the Bank continues to expect that at the beginning of 2013, its Core Tier 1 ratio including “phase-in” will be approximately 9%, equivalent to 7.2% on a fully-loaded basis.

By the end of the first quarter of 2013, the Bank’s ambition is to achieve a Basel 3 Core Tier 1 ratio of approximately 10% on a phase-in basis, equivalent to at least 8% on a fully-loaded basis, by means of a wide range of measures to further reduce risk and to build capital organically. The Bank further aims to continue to grow this ratio through the rest of 2013 and beyond. The Bank aims to apply all capital levers at its disposal before considering raising equity from investors.

