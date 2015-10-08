Deutsche Bank just announced a massive write down and the stock is getting crushed

Deutsche Bank just announced a massive write down and the stock is down 7% after hours.

Here’s the statement from the bank:

Frankfurt am Main, October 7, 2015 – Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE/NYSE:

DB) expects to incur charges that will materially impact third quarter 2015

results:

– An impairment of all goodwill and certain intangibles in Corporate

Banking & Securities (CB&S) and Private & Business Clients (PBC) of

approximately EUR 5.8 billion. This is largely driven by the impact of

expected higher regulatory capital requirements on the measurement of the

value of these segments as well as current expectations regarding the

disposal of Postbank.

– An impairment of the carrying value of Deutsche Bank’s 19.99% stake in

Hua Xia Bank Co. Ltd. of approximately EUR 0.6 billion. This reflects an

updated valuation triggered by a change of the intent of the holding as

Deutsche Bank no longer considers this stake to be strategic.

– Litigation provisions of approximately EUR 1.2 billion, the majority of

which are not expected to be tax deductible. Final litigation provisions in

the quarter may be affected by further events before we finalise and report

third quarter results.

The impairment of goodwill and intangibles and of the Hua Xia investment

will have no significant impact on Deutsche Bank’s regulatory capital

ratios. Deutsche Bank currently expects to report a fully-loaded CRR/CRD4

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio for the third quarter of approximately 11%,

which includes the impact of European Banking Authority Regulatory

Technical Standards (“Prudential Valuation”) that were adopted in the

quarter.

Based on these charges, Deutsche Bank expects to report a third quarter

income before income taxes (IBIT) loss of approximately EUR 6.0 billion and

a net loss of EUR 6.2 billion. Year-to-date results through the third

quarter are expected to be an IBIT loss of approximately EUR 3.3 billion

and a net loss of EUR 4.8 billion.

Excluding the impact of the impairment of goodwill and intangibles, the

third quarter IBIT loss would be approximately EUR 0.2 billion and the net

loss would be approximately EUR 0.4 billion, largely reflecting the

litigation provisions and Hua Xia impairment. On the same basis, Deutsche

Bank expects to remain profitable year-to-date through the third quarter

with IBIT of approximately EUR 2.5 billion and net income of approximately

EUR 0.9 billion.

As part of the planning for the implementation of Strategy 2020, the

Management Board will recommend a reduction or possible elimination of the

Deutsche Bank common share dividend for the fiscal year of 2015.

All the aforementioned amounts are estimates. The final amounts will be

determined in the coming weeks and will be disclosed in our announcement of

third quarter results, together with details of the implementation of

Strategy 2020, which is now scheduled to occur on October 29.