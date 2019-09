Deutsche Bank shares are falling, in the first trading session since last Friday’s stress test data.



Meanwhile, most other major European banks are rising in their first trading day. It seems markets aren’t happy with Deutsche. The bank’s quarterly earnings come out tomorrow, perhaps people are also selling ahead of potential bad news.

Deutsche is falling Yet Commerzbank in Germany is doing fine Banco Santander in Spain Barclays in England BNP Paribas in France Royal Bank of Scotland UBS in Switzerland We found a falling friend for Deutsche: Unicredit in Italy

