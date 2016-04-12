Deutsche Bank is freezing its North Carolina expansion plan in protest over an anti-gay law

Deutsche Bank said it will freeze plans to create 250 new jobs in North Carolina in response to

state’s new law that allows some private businesses and religious groups to refuse service to gay couples.

John Cryan, co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, said: “We take our commitment to building inclusive work environments seriously.”

“We’re proud of our operations and employees in Cary and regret that as a result of this legislation we are unwilling to include North Carolina in our US expansion plans for now. We very much hope that we can re-visit our plans to grow this location in the near future,” Cryan said in an e-mailed statement.

The bank employs around 900 people at its software application development center in Cary, North Carolina, which is where the additional jobs were planned.

Deutsche Bank isn’t alone in protesting the legislation. Paypal last month cancelled a a $3.6 million investment for a new global operations centre that would have employed 400 people in North Carolina.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.