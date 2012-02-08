Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

This just in from Bloomberg TV, Deutsche Bank is capping immediate bonuses at $266,000.Yet again this shows that bankers better believe in their banks, because their jobs are increasingly becoming an investment.



Deutsche is also reducing employee pay overall by 15%, a move that falls directly in line with what everyone on the street is doing for compensation this year. Take Bank of America, for example, which is capping bonuses at $150,000 and making packages smaller overall by 30%.

