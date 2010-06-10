Deutsche Bank Is About To Turn Into America's Public Enemy #1

If you’ve read Michael Lewis’ “The Big Short,” you know how well-entwined Deutsche Bank is in the subprime housing market. After all, CDO wunderkind Greg Lippmann decided he’d had enough and has since headed, with other ex-DB execs, to greener pastures.

But CDOs aside, Deutsche Bank is about to get a lot of bad PR from its latest move here in the U.S. The German bank is beginning to evict people from their homes and start foreclosure proceedings on a boatload of homes, according to Spiegel Online.



Spiegel Online: Deutsche Bank is deeply involved in the American real estate crisis. After initially profiting from subprime mortgages, it is now arranging to have many of these homes sold at foreclosure auctions. The damage to the bank’s image in the United States is growing.

“In the last few years, Deutsche Bank has been responsible for far and away the most foreclosures here,” says Eva Heintzelman. She is the director of the ROOF Project, which addresses the consequences of the foreclosure crisis in New Haven in collaboration with the city administration. According to Heintzelman, Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank plays such a significant role in New Haven that the city’s mayor requested a meeting with bank officials last spring.

How many houses was he responsible for, Co was asked? “Two thousand,” he replied. But then he corrected himself, saying that 2,000 wasn’t the number of individual properties, but the number of securities packages being managed by Deutsche Bank. Each package contains hundreds of mortgages. So how many houses are there, all told, he was asked again? Co could only guess. “Millions,” he said.

Read the rest at Spiegel.de ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.