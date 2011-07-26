Deutsche Bank Is About To Name Anshu Jain And Jurgen Fitschen As Co-CEOs

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is “poised to name” Anshu Jain and Jurgen Fitschen as co-CEOs, according to a Bloomberg wire story.Deutsche is “close to naming investment-banking head Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen to succeed Josef Ackermann as co-chief executive officers, two people familiar with the matter” told Bloomberg.



The bank has been debating who would succeed Ackermann for over two years now.

Jain’s name has been mentioned often as a possibility to head the bank, though the fact he is not German was cited as a possible reason he may not get the job.

“Fitschen, 62, as CEO of Germany and the longest-serving Deutsche Bank employee on the board, is enmeshed in the country’s political and business affairs,” Bloomberg reported.

