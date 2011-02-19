Deutsche Bank On The Imminent Inflationary Outbreak In America

Photo: ap

CPI was tame yesterday, but people are clearly worried about inflation, and according to Deutsche Bank, it’s for good reason.In a new report, Deutsche Bank sees across-the-board inflation on the horizon, thanks in part to energy prices seeping into the rest of the economy.



Of course, this may not be a bad thing if it gives margin-pressured companies some pricing power, and if it also filters into wages.

